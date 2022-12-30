EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé, Lizzo, Drake Collaborator Big Freedia Talks Weed, 'It Plays A Big Role In My Everyday Life'

“People shouldn’t be sitting in jail in Louisiana for selling what we smoke legally in California. It doesn’t make sense. This is a medicine for a lot of people and it should be legal and accessible; period,” says musician Big Freedia, born Freddie Ross Jr., in an exclusive interview with Benzinga Cannabis.

The artist, who hit the #1 spot on the Billboard charts this year with her collaboration with Beyoncé, “Break My Soul,” recently released her own cannabis brand, Royal Bud.

“I had been thinking about this for a long time; it was a natural next business for me. It was about finding the time and the right people to partner with,” Freedia explains. “Cannabis plays a big role in my everyday life and I wanted Royal Bud to be inclusive and enjoyed by everyone.”

And she adds, “anyone can be royalty.”

‘Weed’ A Purpose

Big Freedia, who has collaborated with big names like Lizzo, Kesha, New Kids on the Block, Naughty by Nature, Boyz II Men and Drake, among others, has a long track record as a cannabis connoisseur.

“I love cannabis. My relationship with it has changed over the years, depending on what’s happening with my work and personal life, but overall, it’s a part of my life,” she says. “It sparks my creativity in the studio, helps muscle tension, helps me sleep when I’m on tour… It’s beneficial in many ways.”

Having such a close relationship with the herb meant Royal Bud could not be just another celebrity cannabis brand. It had to be unique.

This is why Royal Bud was created with a clear goal: to empower the growing community of Black, brown, queer and women-led brands that are writing a new chapter in cannabis history. Thus, it made sense to partner with Green Qween -a queer-led and social equity-licensed dispensary in downtown Los Angeles- for the launch.

“I want to partner with and support LGBTQ+ shops, social equity licensed businesses, and individuals in the space that have historically been marginalized in the cannabis industry,” Freedia tells Benzinga.

The initial Royal Bud lineup features three “fire” strains in limited glass jar eighths aptly named Release Ya Wiggle (Hybrid), You Already Know (Indica) and Mardi Grass (Sativa).

“Each one is an invitation to release ya mind, release da stress, release da love and forget the rest,” the artist added.

This is what Freedia smokes and what she wants to share with the world.

No Booze In The Booth

“For me, I prefer cannabis to alcohol, but some people prefer alcohol to weed. We all react differently to substances, so I can’t say my way is better for everyone,” Freedia responds when asked about cannabis as an alternative to alcohol.

Cannabis comes in particularly handy when recording. “When I get in the studio, I love to have something to get my creative juices flowing.”

Many rappers have relied on cannabis to create music. And this has been true for decades now. It's the same for Freedia.“I don’t think the role of cannabis has changed in hip-hop. I think the larger culture has changed: cannabis is more acceptable now, so there’s less stigma attached to it."

Into Policy

Touching on the War on Drugs and its disproportionate effect on marginalized communities, Freedia calls for “finding a way to level the playing field.”

“I’m not a policy maker... [but] I want to use my brand to partner with, and advocate for, those people and businesses who deserve a fair shot at succeeding in this industry,” she adds.

The Perfect Joint

To close up the conversation on a high note, we circle back to a classic question from this column: If you could share a joint with anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would that be and why?

“Sylvester,” Freedia answers enthusiastically, referencing the singer- songwriterregarded by many as a trailblazer of queer rights and non-conforming identities in the music world.

“I’d love to speak to him about what it was like to be such a pioneer at that time. He paved my way, for sure!”