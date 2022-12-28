Hebrew University Launches Medical Cannabis Course For Healthcare Professionals

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is offering a 13-session medical cannabis course with the goal of educating doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical professionals about new cannabinoid treatments, practices and the latest research.

The Hebrew University Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research (MCCR) includes professor Raphael Mechoulam, professor Yossi Tam and Hadassah Medical Center’s professor Yakir Rottenberg.

“The importance of medical cannabis education is undisputed,” said professor Tam, director of the MCCR. “As cannabis is becoming legalized in an increasing number of countries, it is more important than ever for doctors to understand this drug, its myriad uses, its benefits, as well as its current shortcomings. Our course reflects the expertise and extensive knowledge at the university. Medical practitioners will be able to learn from our leading cannabis researchers, gaining the knowledge to treat and advise with confidence.”

Although cannabis has many known medical uses, patients interested in benefitting from them often face doctors who are dismissive of these treatments, which could well be due to their lack of knowledge. According to the HU, doctors are now playing catch-up and trying to gain more information about medical cannabis treatments.

The semester-long course was developed by MCCR and produced by HU’s tech transfer company, Yissum with the goal of spreading information and removing stigmas related to cannabis. The virtual course consists of 13 online curriculum segments covering the medical history of cannabis, treatments, safety concerns, research breakthroughs as well as medicinal uses and practices. The coursework will be distributed in English and Spanish.

“This course will propel the advancement of medicinal cannabis and its usage, offering patients and doctors the benefits of cannabis treatments. Yissum is proud of this project and looks forward to the course’s inevitable growth,” stated Dr. Itzik Goldwaser, CEO of Yissum.

Photo: Courtesy of MasterKeySystem via Shutterstock