Gb Sciences Identifies Novel Cannabis-Inspired Mixtures That Could Treat Viral Infections

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX), a leading plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical R & D development company recently published a study that demonstrates the potential of selected cannabinoids and terpenes to reduce inflammation. It is now developing anti-inflammatory, cannabinoid-based therapeutics to help combat viral infections in the future.

A recently published white paper on its novel development program titled "Utilizing Proprietary AI/ML Technology, Novel Cannabis-Inspired Mixtures Are Developed as Innovative Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics,” notes that Gb Sciences’ formulations are being developed to treat Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) caused by viral infections like COVID-19 and others.

During the pandemic, “6.3 million died from the hyperinflammatory side effects related to this viral infection, which inspired Gb Sciences to create anti-inflammatory drugs designed to treat future viral outbreaks that elicit these dangerous hyperinflammatory responses,” according to a press release.

Andrea Small-Howard, president and chief science officer of Gb Sciences said their “cannabis-inspired therapeutics was designed to reset the immune system after hyperinflammation has been triggered, providing relief by targeting our human immune response to a virus, without being tied to a specific variant or the virus itself.”

Cannabis-Inspired Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics

Gb Sciences' CRS therapy stands out due to early intervention and preventive opportunities for patients who discover for the first time that they have been exposed to a virus that causes hyperinflammation.

"This therapy may also be useful for patients who are experiencing CRS as a side effect of certain new cancer therapeutics, such as Bispecific T-cell engaging (BiTE) single-chain antibody constructs and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells," per the press release.

Early in May, the company announced that FHI Clinical would consult on and write the draft clinical trial protocol for the first human trial of these proprietary cannabinoid-containing formulations.

Moreover, “a proof-of-concept study by researchers at Michigan State University evaluated the potential for Gb Sciences’ cannabis-derived mixtures to suppress immunological responses that contribute to virus symptoms,” according to its novel development program.

According to Precedence Research, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was estimated at $99.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $127.5 billion by 2030, with a registered CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Photo: Courtesy Of CDC On Unsplash