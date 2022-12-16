Planet 13 And Lil Wayne's GKUA Launch Trendi Superblunts+

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLNHF PLTH has launched an exclusive collaboration with Lil Wayne’s GKUA Ultra Premium.

Planet 13’s in house brand, Trendi, and Lil Wayne’s brand, GKUA, together have launched Trendi Superblunts+, available exclusively at Planet 13 Las Vegas.

Trendi Superblunts+ are loaded with 2gs of flower, infused with .5g of indoor crumble, sealed with .1g of live resin terp sauce, sprinkled with .15g of indoor kief, all packed in a hemp wrap with an engineered wood tip for proper air flow.

Trendi Superblunts+ are available at the GKUA ‘store-in-store’ inside Planet 13 Las Vegas.

“We’d like to thank Lil Wayne and GKUA for this amazing collaboration as we continue to bring top cannabis brands and products to our Planet 13 consumers from across America and around the world,” stated Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13.

GKUA Ultra Premium products are Lil Wayne tasted and approved.

Photo: Courtesy of Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

