Jennifer Lawrence Smokes Pot In New Movie 'Causeway' (And Its Not the First Time)

This article was originally published in El Planteo and appears here with permission.

Jennifer Lawrence, one of Hollywood's most charismatic actresses, can be seen smoking marijuana in her new movie "Causeway."

The Apple AAPL TV+ production stars Lawrence, who won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2013, and Brian Tyree Henry, who played "Paper Boi" on the multi-award-winning series "Atlanta."

According to Celeb Stoner, in the film Lawrence plays a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers specialist who has an accident in Afghanistan and goes back home, in New Orleans, to rehabilitate herself.

There, she meets a mechanic (Brian Tyree Henry) with whom she develops a friendship and with whom she can be seen sharing a joint in a scene of the movie directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Jennifer Lawrence And Marijuana: A Love Story

This is not the first time that the Kentucky-born actress has consumed cannabis in an audiovisual production.

Without going any further, JLaw revealed that she smoked marijuana for a scene in "Don't Look Up," the Netflix NFLX movie that was released in 2021 and featured performances by Leo Di Caprio and Meryl Streep, among many other big screen stars.

As reported by Infobae, Lawrence asked the director, Adam McKay, for permission to actually smoke in a scene to make it look more realistic.

Likewise, the "Silver Linings Playbook" star revealed that she consumed marijuana and drank whiskey during the filming and promotion of "The Hunger Games" to withstand the pressure.

"The guys and I would always go back to our hotel and drink whiskey and get high. We would do it to help cope with the intense pressures of fame, which made us feel like an object," she said, in statements reported by El Tiempo.

However, it seems that the 32-year-old American has left her smoking days behind, as she added: "My mother-in-law is going to love this... I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!"

Lee más en español:

Hachís Marroquí : ¿Por Qué Está Resurgiendo el Consumo de Hash?

Gomitas Locas : Cómo Hacerlas, Cuánto Tardan en Hacer Efecto y Más

Tatuajes Cannábicos : Cada Vez Más Populares

Photo by Content Pixie on Unsplash