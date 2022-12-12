New Study Shows Presence Of Metal Particles In Cannabis Vape Liquids

A new study, published in ACS Omega, found metallic content of twelve metals in 20 legal and 21 illegal cannabis vaping liquids.

The study involved the collection of cannabis vaping liquids from their respective sealed cartridges, as well as blank samples for control, reported News Medical Life Sciences.

What Does The Study Say? Methods & Findings

Researchers prior to sampling conducted scanning electron microscopy with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (SEM/EDS) analysis.

The mapping of elements in the cannabis vape liquid was achieved using laser ablation inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, per the study.

Researchers found metal particles in the vape liquids, which were observed by scanning electron microscopy. Meanwhile, “laser ablation inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry” confirmed the presence of copper, zinc, lead, and manganese bearing particles.”

Additionally, researchers found that lead levels exceeded the tolerance limit of 0.5 μg/g in six illegal samples and one legal sample. Plus, legal samples also consisted of high nickel, chromium, and/or copper levels that exceeded the tolerance limit.

Also, high levels of nickel and zinc were found in illegal samples as well. According to the study, nickel levels were up to 900 times above tolerable limits.

Results also showed that aerosol from all studied devices contained metal nanoparticles of varying sizes and particle number concentrations. The size ranged between 20 and over 300 nm. The largest number of particles were observed for the lead followed by copper.

Conclusion

According to the study findings, vaping can lead to metal exposure, with lead levels exceeding tolerance limits in most samples tested. In addition, excess limits of other metals, including nickel, copper, chromium, and zinc, can lead to several health risks, researchers said.

They also noted that the origin of the metal particles in the vaporizer liquid remains unclear.

"Further research studies of vape devices are necessary to better understand the composition of the metal parts of the devices as well as other factors that promote leaching of metals into the liquids," researchers concluded.

Photo: Courtesy Of Ruvim Noga On Unsplash