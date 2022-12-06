'Hypocrite Oath': Group Of Doctors Illegally Selling Medical Marijuana Licenses In Israel Caught

A group of senior doctors selling medical marijuana licenses online in Israel was caught by the police on Monday, reported the Jerusalem Post. The Israeli police detained or arrested around 15 suspects, illegally working in 20 locations.

The investigation has been ongoing for about a year when the police first obtained notice about a so-called “Telegram channel” that was selling medical marijuana licenses to people without medical history. Lahav 433 national cyber unit was in charge of the investigation, catching a network of physicians and mediators who made and sold the licenses for thousands of shekels (1000 shekels equals $294) each.

Furthermore, the illegal network also sold license renewals and approvals for higher dosages. It is projected, that the criminal network made off with more than NIS 17 million in total ($6 million). The network was also used to buy marijuana and sell it at a higher price.

The report also revealed that one company helped customers come up with cover stories in order to get illicit marijuana licenses. The company was helping those interested in licenses to obtain needed medical papers and taught them which excuses to use to get a recommendation for marijuana consumption.

What’s Next?

The doctors and others involved in the illegal MMJ activities are facing charges for taking and giving bribes, breach of trust, fraud, drug trafficking and supply, forgery under aggravated circumstances and crimes under the Income Tax Ordinance, among others.

Photo: Courtesy of RODNAE Productions on Pexels