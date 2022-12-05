Want To Work In The Cannabis Industry? Connecticut Is Looking To Fill Lots Of Positions

Connecticut’s cannabis industry could generate more than 10,000 jobs in just a few years after the recreational market launches, according to a recent study conducted by Cannabis employment recruitment firm CannabizTeam, reported local media. According to the 2022 Tri-State Cannabis Salary Guide, 10,500 cannabis jobs could be created in the area by 2025.

“It’s clear that the industry is already contributing a lot to Connecticut’s economy through engineers, attorneys, and architects,” noted Adam Wood president of the Connecticut Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.

Wood said firms in the State need people with industry-specific knowledge.

“There is some really industry-specific knowledge related to cultivation and best practices. It’s cultivation, but it’s also lighting and technology and all those other parts,” Wood said. “Those folks are in high demand.”

Companies Are Boosting Hiring Efforts In CT

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF, which acquired medical cannabis cultivator CTPharma in 2021, hosted a jobs fair in June in Rocky Hill, ahead of the first adult-use sales in the state. After the event, Verano brought its total number of Connecticut employees to 125, mostly in cultivation, production and growth operations.

“When you look at the type of talent we attract and bring in, you would have seen a very motley crew of people from all walks of life,” said Verano’s VP of talent acquisition, Michael Evans.

“There are people who are very experienced and just looking to make a complete change, and people who have really been on the fringes of the workforce and haven’t been able to find that ‘it’ kind of job they’re passionate about. Our production needs will go up, so I definitely see the need to add more people. We have good space, good parking, and the capacity to expand in Rocky Hill,” Evans added.

Ben Zachs, chief operations officer for Connecticut-based cannabis dispensary Fine Fettle has received more than 1,000 applications this Fall. Zachs expects Fine Fettle will need to hire at least up to 200 employees in the near future. Its employees can make anywhere from $18 per hour to $90,000 in salaries (plus benefits).

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash.