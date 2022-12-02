TerrAscend's Gage Opens Cannabis Provisioning Center Offering 'The Acclaimed Cookies Experience'

Gage Cannabis Co. a subsidiary of TerrAscend Corp., TRSSF TER opened a new flagship cannabis provisioning center in Jackson, Michigan. Located at 118 N Columbus Street, the dispensary will be operated by Gage through a partnership with Cookies.

"Michigan cannabis consumers are educated connoisseurs just like Californians," stated Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies. "I'm a big fan of the vibes and distinctive cannabis culture in Michigan, and I'm looking forward to bringing more of our celebrated cannabis cultivars and unique Cookies customer experiences to one of the biggest up-and-coming markets in the country."

Gage's president, Mike Finos, stated: "Gage is excited to bring the acclaimed Cookies experience to more cannabis enthusiasts in the Midwest. This expansion reiterates the strength of our partnership with Berner and Cookies, the most recognized names in cannabis."

Cookies Jackson will carry the entire family of Cookies products, including but not limited to the Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, Minntz and Grandiflora lines.

To celebrate its grand opening, Cookies Jackson will offer on-site activations, including a live DJ, food trucks, vendors and special giveaways from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on December 2. Cookies Jackson will be open daily from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm.

In addition to the new Cookies provisioning center, Gage has dedicated significant shelf space to the display and sale of Cookies products at their Gage locations in Adrian, Burton, Battle Creek, Ferndale, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, and Traverse City.

