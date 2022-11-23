Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Cansortium's CFO Resigns & More Industry Appointments

Cansortium's CFO Resigns

Cansortium Inc. TIUM CNTMF, a cannabis company behind the Fluent brand, announced that Patricia Fonseca has resigned as CFO.

The Miami-based company said it has hired an executive search firm and narrowed the field for a permanent CFO.

Liora Boudin, corporate controller of the company since 2020 has been appointed as interim CFO.

Fire & Flower Names Interim CFO

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF has tapped John Chou to serve as interim CFO, effective immediately.

Chou held the position of CFO at The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR), CFO of Terrace Global Inc., vice president of finance of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX.V: GASX) GASXF and vice president of finance of Frontera Energy Corp FEC.

"John brings extensive experience from a diverse range of industries from cannabis, energy, mining, and hydro," Stéphane Trudel, the company's CEO said. "We look forward to his contributions to advancing Fire & Flower's strategic objectives."

Eden Pharma Appoints Mike Parker As New COO

Mike Parker to serve as Eden Pharma's new chief operating officer and director to the board.

Parker will develop business models, execute new strategies and lead the company's marketing and finance functions.

He brings over a decade of experience, specializing in optimizing business models, situational awareness and value propositions for new and incumbent players in the nascent CBD and medical cannabis industries.

"I am more than delighted to take on the role of COO at Eden Pharma," says Parker. "The opportunity laid out in the vision of Martin Booth and the company is immense for the cannabis industry."

Eden Pharma is a developer and retailer of bespoke strains of marijuana for medical and recreational use.

Photo: Courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox Pixabay