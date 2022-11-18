Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Who's Florida's New MMJ Czar & More Industry Appointments

Florida Gets New MMJ Czar

Florida Department of Health’s officials recently revealed that Christopher Phillip Kimball agreed to serve as the state’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use, succeeding Chris Ferguson, who served for the past three years.

The agency’s spokeswoman Weesam Khoury told Health News Florida that Ferguson “has transitioned into the role of statewide services administrator for county health systems and will continue to serve the public in this new role” at the Department of Health.

Before this, Kimbal served as a “policy advisor” at the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

In addition, he left the Navy in May after serving as “agency counsel/general counsel” for the Judge Advocate General’s Corps since 2008.

iAnthus Names New CFO

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. IAN ITHUF announced on Tuesday the appointment of Philippe Faraut as chief financial officer of the company.

Most recently, Faraut led the financial department of Irwin Naturals, a mass-market nutraceutical brand.

Prior to that, he was a managing partner of the investment banking services firm Bastiat Partners from 2016 to 2021 and served as a chief investment officer for Knight Global, a family office with a diversified asset portfolio from 2015 to 2016.

WM Technology Appoints New CMO

WM Technology, Inc. MAPS said on Tuesday that Randa McMinn will join the company’s executive leadership team as its new chief marketing officer.

Prior to joining Weedmaps, McMinn spent three years as a chief marketing officer at Reali, a real estate and fintech startup that developed an online platform for the homeownership journey.

Prior to Reali, Randa was senior vice president of marketing at Ten-X, an online commercial real estate exchange. She holds an MBA from the University of Texas, Dallas and a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“Randa brings an immense wealth of experience to Weedmaps, and her leadership will be critical as we work to further enhance our marketplace experience for consumers while also building innovative and critical technology solutions for our retail and brand partners,” Doug Francis, co-founder and executive chair of WM Technology. “I am confident that the value Randa will bring to our organization will only propel us forward as the cannabis industry enters a critical phase of growth.”

Cronos Hires New CFO

Cronos Group Inc. CRON CRON has hired James Holm to serve as CFO, effective immediately. Holm succeeds Bob Madore, who is leaving the Toronto-based company.

Holm brings nearly two decades of finance and accounting experience with leading companies across industries.

Most recently, he served as the global vice president of finance transformation at Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions.

Before joining Vertiv, Holm served as a finance leader, finance solutions & process transformation organization at Worldpay.

“Not only does he bring deep financial acumen, but also, he is a strategic thinker with a proven track record of executing transformations and delivering results,” said Mike Gorenstein, the company’s CEO. “We are pleased to welcome James to Cronos and are confident he will contribute significantly to our strategic realignment plans and growth initiatives.”

Photo: Benzinga Edit; Source: Shutterstock