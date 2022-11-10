Bullish Thursday For Marijuana Stocks - Canopy Gwth, ReneSola Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 18.69% at $3.81
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 15.39% at $4.83
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 13.21% at $0.06
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 11.98% at $60.03
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 11.14% at $0.04
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 10.63% at $114.79
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 10.63% at $10.51
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 10.22% at $2.00
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 9.59% at $2.40
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.47% at $0.05
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 8.26% at $1.31
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 7.73% at $0.16
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 7.46% at $3.89
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 7.38% at $0.38
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 6.38% at $0.96
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 5.95% at $91.53
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.11% at $6.13
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 5.11% at $2.88
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed up 4.42% at $57.17
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 4.35% at $13.20
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 4.02% at $4.14
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.67% at $1.13
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 3.13% at $5.28
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.04% at $19.98
LOSERS:
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 8.39% at $0.43
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 7.47% at $0.66
