Maryland Advocates' New Ad Encourages Young People To Vote For Legal Cannabis Next Tuesday

According to a recent poll for Baltimore Sun Media and the University of Baltimore, the majority of adult voters in Maryland support the cannabis legalization initiative that will be on their ballots next Tuesday. Around 63% of likely voters confirmed they support recreational marijuana legalization with some 25% opposing it and 12% being undecided.

How About Young People in the State? Do They Support Marijuana Legalization?

Yes on 4, Maryland's cannabis legalization campaign recently released a new ad encouraging young people to participate in early voting or head to the polls on November 8, to approve the marijuana referendum that’s on the ballot.

Hey #Maryland: you don’t have to wait for election day to vote #YesOn4 to legalize adult-use cannabis. You can #vote early today! pic.twitter.com/qUOwZOOLOU — MDCAN 22 - Yes on 4! (@YesOnMD4) November 2, 2022

“Maryland, we’re finally getting the chance to legalize cannabis for adults over 21,” says the 15-second digital ad, which according to Yes on 4, is meant to educate more young voters. “This November. Our state will create new good-paying jobs and generate millions of tax dollars and build a safer, more equitable future. So this November, let’s vote ‘yes’ on Question 4.”

Polling “shows young Marylanders are far more likely to vote when they learn about Question 4," said former NFL player Eugene Monroe and Yes on 4 campaign chairman. “These new digital ads are designed to reach voters who might otherwise not be aware that marijuana legalization is on their ballot." “Our campaign is working hard to build a broad coalition of voters who know Question 4 will bring jobs and justice to Maryland."

Voters will be asked: “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1st, 2023, in the state of Maryland?” reported Marijuana Moment.

What's In The Cannabis Reform Legislation?

In April, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) allowed the implementation of cannabis reform legislation to take effect without his signature.

Once approved and enacted, HB 837, the implementation bill, sponsored by Del. Luke Clippinger (D), would establish ground rules for the recreational program regarding issues such as penalties and expungement, allowing the purchase and possession of up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis.

The measure would also eliminate criminal penalties for possession of up to 2.5 ounces. Under the bill, adults over the age of 21 would be allowed to grow up to two plants for personal use and give away marijuana without remuneration.

Past convictions for legalized conduct under the proposed law would be automatically expunged, and those currently in jail or prison could petition the court to reduce their sentence to time served.

Photo: Courtesy Of Matthew Bornhorst On Unsplash