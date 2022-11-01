Ohio Official Scuttles Legalization Process, Drug Testing Guidelines For NJ Cops, Alberta Has Too Much Weed

Ohio Official Wants To Delay Marijuana Legalization Process

Medical marijuana is legal in Ohio though a recreational cannabis legalization measure is expected to reach the ballot in 2023.

State officials and cannabis legalization advocates struck a deal in May to allow the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol to retain the signatures they'd already collected to be used in 2023.

However, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is now trying to make the process more difficult.

According to The Plain Dealer, LaRose believes that the state's Legislature should raise the bar to require a 60% supermajority for voters to green-light constitutional amendments.

"I think the signature threshold may be one thing to look at," LaRose told PD reporters on Oct. 27 in an interview.

"But another one might be it takes a supermajority vote in the Legislature to refer a question to the ballot; why not require a supermajority vote of the citizens in order to pass a constitutional amendment?"

New Jersey Law Enforcement To Undergo At Least Two Rounds Of Drug Tests In 2023

New Jersey launched recreational cannabis sales in April. Months later, the state cannabis regulator approved new guidance for "employers stating that they cannot be penalized based solely on positive drug tests for cannabis metabolites."

At the time, New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) said they were interim policies that would stand while the commission "formulates and approves standards" for "Workplace Impairment Recognition Expert" (WIRE) certifications.

Last week, the recently confirmed state's attorney general released a new directive on drug testing requirements for law enforcement agencies saying they "must conduct at least two random drug tests during the period from Apr. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023." Matthew Platkin specified in the document issued last Tuesday, adding that "at least 10 percent of the total number of sworn officers within the agency, and every officer must have an equal chance of selection during each test."

Residents Of Maine Town Weigh In On Marijuana Referendum

Residents of Frankfort are considering opting into the state's cannabis legislation, which regulates recreational and medical marijuana, reported Knox Village Soup.

Last week, those gathered at the Frankfort Congregational Church took part in a public hearing regarding a referendum.

"We, the undersigned, being registered voters of the town of Frankfort, agree that Frankfort should allow adult-use marijuana cultivation facilities, adult-use marijuana products manufacturing facilities and marijuana stores … and registered dispensary and/or cultivation and manufacturing facilities … to operate in the town of Frankfort," the petition from Allison DeCarlo, a Frankfort resident, stipulates.

While they were not against the move, several residents expressed concern about needing a town ordinance in place before opting in.

Alberta Market Oversaturation Results In Store Closures

The total number of stores in Alberta has surpassed 750 and still counting, according to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) data. Hence, some in the industry are seeking a moratorium on new licenses, reported Edmonton Journal.

These numbers build on a Cannabis Benchmarks analysis of the Canadian retail market, which pointed out market oversaturation is leading to store closures.

Scott Treasure, an owner of an independent shop called The Local Cannabist in Laurier Heights said that closures are already a thing.

"We are seeing failures in the space," said Treasure, who also chairs the Alberta Cannabis Council. "I know friends who are closing their doors — other independent retailers."

He added that 91 retail locations closed in Alberta following legalization.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash