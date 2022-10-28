Can Hemp Be Halal? Entrepreneur Explains How To Tap Into A $3 Trillion Economy

Consuming cannabis is a practice considered to be haram (forbidden) by many Muslims around the world. However, a Halal certification could change that.

Halal Hemp is a direct-to-consumer, halal-certified, CBD marketplace, serving Muslim consumers. oC-founders Ishaq Ali and Tengku Chanela Jamidah foresee a halal certification as a way to tap into a market of three billion people, noted Forbes.

Tapping Into A $3 Trillion Economy

“In order for this audience to feel confident in consuming a product, Muslims typically want to see that it has been verified by a religious council, and vetted to be safe and in line with their religious beliefs,’ Ali told journalist Andrew DeAngelo.

“Our main operations are broken down into consultancy and certification services, organizing educational programs and conferences, as well as building out a platform for halal-certified brands to reach a Muslim audience through our marketplace,” added Ali who was born and raised in Fresno, California in a Muslim household.

Ali explained “the halal market is a $3 trillion economy,” and “Halal certification is one of the least expensive consumer-facing certifications available on the market.”

Moreover, with his past experience working in Policy for Eaze, Ali noted that “cannabis brands, in particular, are barred from USDA Organic certifications (...) due to federal prohibition so halal certification can serve as an alternative (...) halal-certified (...) appeal to vegan consumers [and] are more carbon friendly.”