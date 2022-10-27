Sporos Capital Partners Closes Equity Investment In Cannabis MSO, Story Companies

Sporos Capital Partners, a cannabis private equity firm, has closed on its equity investment in Story Companies LLC, a privately-held multi-state operator. Proceeds of the investment, from a Sporos affiliated vehicle, will be used to support the growth and expansion of Story’s vertically-integrated operations. The terms of the Sporos investment were not disclosed.

“By making an eight-digit investment in Story we are staying true to our belief of investing in businesses with a clear and actionable strategy and, more importantly, in proven and sophisticated teams. Story checks both of these boxes,” stated Nishant Machado, founder and managing partner of Sporos Capital Partners. “We see partnering with Story as an opportunity to build on their established platform at an ideal time in the industry where being well capitalized will create significant value.”

The investment in Story complements other recent investments, by Sporos Capital Partners, which include Element 7, LivWell and now merged with PharmaCann, Pamos Cannabis Spirits & Cocktails, and In the Weeds.

Sporos Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on deploying capital and services in the ever-emerging legal cannabis industry. The Sporos team is comprised of M&A, restructuring and growth-oriented executives from across multiple industries. The Sporos eco-system includes Sporos Advisory Group, which serves as a financial, strategic and operational resource, to portfolio companies, to accelerate value creation and as an advisor to other companies in the industry.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash