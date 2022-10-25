ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Greenlane Products Reaching Puerto Rico Via Partnership With GreenDirect

by Nina Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 25, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Greenlane Products Reaching Puerto Rico Via Partnership With GreenDirect

Cannabis company Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN has entered into a three-year distribution agreement with GreenDirect, LLC to distribute its proprietary portfolio of owned brands in Puerto Rico.

Under the terms of the agreement, Greenlane has granted GreenDirect: (a) the exclusive right to promote, market, distribute, and sell the Greenlane Brands to retailers for resale in Puerto Rico for an initial term of three years; (b) as part of the agreement, GreenDirect also has been granted the non-exclusive right to sell certain partner brand products.

"With this partnership we are excited to expand into the ever-growing Puerto Rico market," said Craig Snyder, president of Greenlane. "As a premium accessory and specialty vaporization focused company, we are able to efficiently and widely offer our products to emerging markets globally. Our partnership with GreenDirect, who knows the ins and outs of the local market, enables us to provide our products without the necessity of building our own operations in this market. This partnership represents Greenlane's strategy to scale our brands in this region now and into the future."

Genaro Ramos, COO of GreenDirect, commented, "As full-fledged advocates, our passion for this industry drives us," said "At GreenDirect we're extremely proud to partner with Greenlane to work towards leaving a positive and broader footprint in the Puerto Rico market."

Price Action

Greenlane shares were trading 1.22% higher at $1.66 per share at the time of publication Tuesday morning.

Related News

Greenlane Introduces Groove - Ancillary Cannabis Products 'At A Reasonable Price Point'

Greenlane To Distribute Vaporization Brand AUXO By CCELL Via New Partnership

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Craig SnyderGenaro RamosCannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets
 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.