U.S. Reps Visit Colombia As Cannabis Legalization Moves Forward Under New Government

After the Colombian House of Representatives approved a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, a U.S. congressional delegation visited.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee Chairman, was one of the congressmen who were part of the Colombia trip. Others were Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), and Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA).

“Colombia is undergoing a historic moment that has the power to transform the South America region and impact the global economy,” Blumenaur said. “The last few days have been a successful fact-finding mission, where we were warmly welcomed by Colombian workers, labor leaders, human rights activists, government officials, and members of civil society."

The Congressional delegation met with Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez and several members of the President Gustavo Petro's Administration and Congress where they discussed labor rights, environmental protections and the redistribution of farming land, all as potential economic drivers.

The End Of The War On Drugs?

After a conversation with the Ministers of Labor and Trade and stops to meet the Ministers of Agriculture and Environment, Blumenauer said: "This Administration has important goals, and we look forward to supporting their effort to make total peace a reality."

When it comes to drugs, President Petro has been leading an international conversation about the need for international collaboration. Blumenauer, who co-chairs the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, took the opportunity to share a U.S. perspective on the issue.

“The Petro administration is introducing the concept of a whole comprehensive approach to addressing the drug war and its consequences,” the congressman told Marijuana Moment. “It’s had devastating consequences for poor farmers—and it has accomplished nothing,” the congressman said, adding that he’s encouraged by Colombia’s efforts to “try and do a u-turn on drug policy, moving away from a heavy-handed law enforcement approach.”

The Congressman added that "there is much" that the U.S and Colombia can do together. "Now is the time to focus on policies that will right the wrongs of the past. From the complicated war on drugs to combatting climate change and protecting the Amazon, to full economic and social inclusion of women, Afro-Colombian, and Indigenous communities," Blumenauer said.

Looking ahead, Blumeanur pointed out that Chile is a "key partner for the U.S." on many fronts. "Colombia and Chile are both experiencing historic shifts in the direction of their countries, charting new political paths and transforming the continent. As key trading partners for the United States, this timely visit will allow representatives of the Congress to visit at a critical inflection point while forming strong working relationships with their new leaders and better understanding opportunities for collaboration,” Blumenauer said.

"The United States and the South America region share close proximity, history, and values. We look forward to building upon the successes of our commercial relationships in a way that puts workers first and unlocks opportunities for all,” he added.

Cannabis Legalization In Colombia

Blumenauer said they had an opportunity to discuss the legalization of marijuana and to share Oregon's experience over the past several decades after becoming the first state to decriminalize cannabis in 1973 and later legalize marijuana for use by adults in 2014.

Last week, Rep. Juan Carlos Losada's cannabis legalization bill passed in a 105-33 vote and will now be debated in the Senate and then sent to the President's desk. Rep. Carlos Ardila also introduced a separate legalization bill, which includes provisions to distribute tax revenue from marijuana sales to individual government municipalities.

As yet, President Petro has not explicitly endorsed the cannabis legalization bills although Cabinet officials indicate that cannabis reform has the administration’s full support.

Photo: Courtesy Of Leon Overweel On Unsplash