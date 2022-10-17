EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Handler Wants To Cut Back On Alcohol, Partners With Diplo-Backed Cannabis Drink Maker Leisuretown

Comedian and six-time New York Times best-selling author Chelsea Handler has partnered up with Leisuretown, a California-based beverage company with a line of THC-infused social seltzers and CBD-infused sunny seltzers, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

Under this strategic partnership, Handler, a long-time cannabis advocate, will promote, develop and introduce new offerings within Leisuretown’s beverage portfolio.

“I am always looking for ways to minimize my alcohol consumption with healthier options and Leisuretown offers a delicious, low caloric, low sugar option,” said Handler. “I am looking to operate at my highest level, and I have finally found a brand that I believe can take my wellness to the next level.”

The Rise Of Non-Alcoholic Driks

The Leisuretown portfolio features refreshing, low-sugar and low-carb seltzers that go down easy, while boasting intoxicatingly delicious flavor profiles and mood-boosting proprietary formulations.

“Non alcoholic drinks are on the rise and the cannabis drink category is growing,” said Andrew Hagstrom, the newly appointed CEO of Leisuretown and former Head of Global Partnerships at Weedmaps MAPS. “Our product allows consumers an alternative format to partake in THC without smoking or vaping.”

In Hagstrom’s view, Handler aligns perfectly with Leisuretown’s mission of “bringing everyone more sunny days.” In this sense, he highlights the comedian’s “endless wit and entrepreneurial spirit.”

A New Celeb Favorite

Created by serial entrepreneur Josh Held, Leisuretown is backed by a crew of celebrities including entrepreneur and pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, prominent DJ and producer Diplo and, of course, Chelsea Handler.

Leisuretown’s lineup features bubbly flavors like Cherry Vanilla, Ginger Berry and Yuzu Lime.

The product line was formulated as a “better-for-you” beverage with only 25 calories and less than 4 grams of sugar. The social seltzers boast 2.5mg THC / 5mg of premium broad-spectrum CBD while the sunny seltzers contain 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD. They both give a smooth palatable experience from popping the top to the last drop with a solution that evenly doses each sip.

Image: Javier Hasse + Leisuretown