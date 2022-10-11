Michigan Cracks Down On Untagged Weed Products At Detroit Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) discovered a number of bags filled with suspected cannabis products without state tagging information in a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary.

What Happened:

According to the formal complaint, during an unannounced site visit, the state agency observed multiple bags, backpacks, and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane dispensary. The agency notified the company that the products could not be sold or destroyed until the investigation was complete and the agency provided guidance.

The agency also requested video footage from the site. However, the agency never received them and when they returned to the dispensary and asked about the product, they were told the products were destroyed, reported the Detroit Free Press.

"Our licensees must follow all of the rules and laws that govern the cannabis industry," David Harns, a CRA spokesperson, said in a news release announcing the signing of the consent order. "Untagged marijuana products and the inability to provide video footage is simply unacceptable."

Cannabis companies cannot have unlabelled products for sale; surveillance recordings must be kept for at least 30 days. In the case of investigation or inspection by the agency, they must keep the recordings until the agency tells them that they can be destroyed.

Measures Taken

The cannabis shop had to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine, which marks one of the first actions taken by the CRA under the new interim director Brian Hanna, who assumed the position on Sept.19.

Meanwhile, Myles Baker, an attorney representing The House of Mary Jane, said: "We look forward to reopening and serving our community and loyal clientele."

Detroit has not yet issued recreational retail licenses. However, legal hurdles facing the rigorous Legacy Detroiter preference program for long-term residents seeking to enter the cannabis industry is gathering steam, a month after a judge dropped two lawsuits challenging the license application process.

Photo: Benzinga Edit // Source: Shutterstock