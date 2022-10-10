EXCLUSIVE: This New Tech Allows You To Combine Weed And Tobacco Vapes In One Device

Cannabis technology company ExStax will announce on Thursday the launch of the first stackable dual cartridge system (for cannabis and nicotine) delivering a customized vaping experience, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

Made with medical-grade components, the patented technology is universally compatible with most existing .510 cartridges (the standard) on the market. The technology is also compatible with a large majority of .510 batteries, allowing consumers to blend cannabis, tobacco/nicotine and CBD/hemp vapor products.

The innovative cartridge design is available in .3, .5, .7, and 1.0 ml presentations, or “stacks,” and is not exclusive to cannabis terpenes; the custom aperture holes allow for different liquids to be used. This means that, for the first time ever, consumers can mix and match, combine, or stack their cartridges, creating a completely unique, personalized vape experience.

Mixing two strains and creating a custom hybrid is just the tip of the iceberg for this groundbreaking company as there are years worth of formulations and combinations ready to be prepped, mixed and packaged, Rick Avila, one of the patent developers and co-CEO at ExStax, told Benzinga.

“After countless hours of research and late nights, we ultimately created and introduced a concept that gives consumers freedom. A new freedom and new experience not available anywhere else,” said Avila. “This new world of vapor technology promotes cross-industry collaboration between cannabis and retail brands, while engaging a diverse consumer base. Our technology has the ability to combine any two vapeable substances at your fingertips.”

Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, ExStax includes a removable mouthpiece with every cartridge purchase. Consumers have the option to enjoy traditionally by screwing on the mouthpiece and battery, or use the patented system to mix and match catriges by removing the mouthpiece and stacking an additional cartridge on top.

“Our new revolutionary design is fueled by innovation and empowered by collaboration,” added Chris Botti, co-CEO at ExStax.