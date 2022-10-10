Cannabis Reg. Update: Possession Pardons In Tennessee And MA, Jobs In Alaska & UK Home Secretary Hates Weed

Marijuana Legalization In Tennessee

State Rep Bud Hulsey of Kingsport, Tennessee said Biden's pardon for all federal marijuana possession convictions "won’t change jail populations across Tennessee."

Though he agreed that changes in the law are necessary. “One thing I’ve thought about that we probably [should] change is, you do have people that have personal use of marijuana and they’ll have three four, five grams over a half ounce, but they don’t sell. It’s for them, but they can be charged with that same kind of felony as if they had 9 and a half pounds,” said Husley per News Channel 11.

“So we probably need in the legislature to adjust that to the way it [should] be so the charges are really correct and really accurate,” he said.“I think that [Biden] realizes that simple possession and a pardon of that is a [really] small thing compared to what I think the real issue is. [I] think that’s what he’s pushing, is trying to get legalization in all 50 states.”

Hulsey doesn’t foresee Tennessee’s legislature legalizing cannabis.

Massachusetts: Governor Baker On Pardoning State Cannabis Convictions

After Biden used an executive order to make pardons on the federal level, Gov. Charlie Baker said MA already has a system for clearing past cannabis convictions and he will not issue pardons.

"Massachusetts has passed an expungement law for anybody convicted of simple possession of marijuana back in 2018," Baker said. "And we signed legislation last year to make the process even easier."

State lawmakers argue that the expungement process is difficult for people to navigate, and a governor's pardon would be more efficient, as local media reported. State Attorney General Maura Healey said she would pardon cannabis convictions if she were elected governor. By contrast, Republican candidate Geoff Diehl said he would not.

Alaska: Marijuana Industry & Jobs In Agriculture Sector

According to a report, published in October, the cannabis industry is driving Alaska’s agriculture sector and growth will continue over the next 10 years.

The report stated that the ag industry is the only sector that didn't lose jobs during the pandemic because of the marijuana industry. “The still-small industry added 73 jobs from 2019 to 2020. That was slower than it grew the year before, but that it grew at all in 2020 when big losses were the norm, is notable.”

Moreover, "Alaska voters approved recreational marijuana use in 2014.

Marijuana cultivation is also expected to create the highest number of jobs in the next few years, reported The Center Square.

“The farming, fishing, and forestry category will add the most jobs proportionally, at a projected 38.2 percent, largely because of marijuana,” the report continued. “Though still relatively small, this category has skyrocketed since legalization established the industry throughout Alaska. Its dominant occupation is farmworkers and laborers (crop, nursery, and greenhouse), which represents about 40 percent of marijuana employment but 78 percent of its projected growth between 2020 and 2030.”

"Marijuana tax collections have tripled since 2019," said Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R).

UK: Home Secretary On Cannabis Classification

Suella Braverman said the marijuana plant should be a Class A drug like cocaine or heroin, confirming through the Home Office that cannabis classification was “subject to review.” In terms of drug sentencing, the maximum jail time for possession would rise from five to seven years, with life for supply.

Braverman, who is opposed to decriminalizing cannabis, believes deterrence is crucial to halt the growing popularity of cannabis among teens. “We’ve got to scare people,” she expressed, as reported by the Sunday Times.

