Rocket Seeds Now Offers Cannabis Seeds By Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane's Garden, Sunwest Genetics, Beaver Seeds In The US

Online cannabis seeds purveyor Rocket Seeds has partnered with top international seed banks to provide a convenient one-stop-shop for novice and experienced growers.

“Rocket Seeds is redefining the seed shopping process with a mainstream approach. From purchase to harvest, we’re helping growers succeed. Our quality-controlled products, customer service, and brand-specific packaging makes the entire experience more approachable and accessible,” stated Rocket Seeds CEO Landra De.

What Is Rocket Seeds

Rocket Seeds is a user-friendly platform with streamlined ordering and guaranteed U.S. shipping.

Customers can choose from an extensive database of popular and diverse cannabis strains developed by renowned breeders, including: Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane’s Garden, Sunwest Genetics and Beaver Seeds. Each seed bank offers its own collection of regular, feminized, auto-flowering, and CBD-dominant varieties for customers to purchase. Rocket Seeds has also created a give-back program, with a portion of proceeds from each seed bank going to a charity organization.

“We wanted Rocket Seeds to not only simplify the seed buying process but also make it more acceptable and reputable,” explained De.