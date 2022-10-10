Indigenous People's Day: Largest East Coast Gathering Of Native American Culture Held In NYC's Randall Island

The 8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day New York event returned to Randall's Island Park on Sunday and Monday. The event included musical performances, spoken word artists, dancers and speakers, plus food, artisan merchant shops and inclusive prayer ceremonies.

For thousands of years, Indigenous Peoples’ communities have been caretakers of the environment, protecting their lands, respecting wildlife and utilizing traditional knowledge passed down through generations. Their continual stewardship and preserved ancient knowledge of Indigenous people globally was honored at sunrise on Indigenous Peoples Day morning in a water ceremony held by the Harlem River, event organizers said.

“Indigenous Peoples hold tenure over 25% of the earth’s land surface. Year-after-year thousands of people from all walks enjoy the outdoor event, set in the country’s largest city, along an ancient river. It’s been proven that spending time in nature, unplugging from the digital world, offers significant cognitive and mental health benefits, improvements in mood and emotional well-being,” said organizer Chenae Bullock, a member of the Shinnecock Indian Nation and CEO of Moskehtu Consulting. Bullock is also the managing director of Little Beach Harvest, a joint endeavor between Shinnecock Nation and TILT Holdings Inc (OTC: TLLTF).

Since the event’s inception, it has served as an integral podium for change-makers and earth protectors. Past speakers have included Pua Case, who is actively leading the charge for protecting Maunakea, a dormant volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii and the tallest mountain in the world, from the construction of a giant telescope. Legendary activists like Standing Rock's Historic Preservation Officer and Sacred Stone Camp Founder, the late LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, who led the resistance to the Dakota Access pipeline, participated in 2019.

Supporters, Sponsors And Local Businesses

Efforts were led by co-founding groups, Redhawk Native American Arts Council, United Confederation of Taino People, and Shinnecock Indian Nation members. National event partner, Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit seeking to advance the arts and arts education advocacy in America, joined the mission to advance the reach of Native American arts and culture.

Local groups and businesses like New York State Council for the Arts, Water Protector Legal Council, Con Edison, Dance New York, Schaghticoke First Nations, Safe Harbors, An 'Ōiwi NYC, RedRum MC, Red Spirit MC, Semilla Warunkowa, The Brand Phoenix, Honeysuckle Magazine, Making Vintage, Rebecca Gitana, North Star Fund, Kinding Sindaw, Project Barkada, Sol Wave, NY Renews, Perrier and more.

Photo courtesy of IPDNY