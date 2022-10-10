Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Falling

Shares of cannabis companies, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading lower amid profit taking after the sector gained last week following comments from President Biden on marijuana reform.

