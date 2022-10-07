Jimmy Kimmel: It's Great Willie Nelson Is Alive To See Biden Pardoning Weed Offenses!

Jimmy Kimmel, visibly delighted with President Biden’s pardon of all prior federal cannabis possession offenses, called Biden - in his tongue-in-cheek fashion - the “most cannabis-friendly decision by a U.S. President yet.”

“Hey, here’s some good news. Grampotus Joe-tus made a big announcement today. Biden fulfilled a campaign promise and pardoned all prior federal offenses for marijuana possession,” Kimmel said on his Thursday night show.

“Yeah, this is a very big deal and will affect more than six thousand Americans. Their criminal records will be cleared,” Kimmel continued. “He also encouraged Governors to do the same on the state level, he promised that his administration will review whether marijuana should still be classified as a Schedule 1 drug. And gave the Presidential medal of freedom to a bag of Funyuns. So, progress.”

Kimmel pointed out, however, that Biden didn’t mention full federal cannabis legalization. We'll probably have to wait for “President Woodrow Harrelson” for that!

“And I, for one, am just glad Willie Nelson is alive to see this happen,” Kimmel concluded.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons and Matthew Brodeur on Unsplash