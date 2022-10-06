Columbia Care Launches New Cannabis-Infused Edibles Brand In These Six Markets

Columbia Care Inc. CCHW CCHW CCHWF 3LP has launched its new cannabis-infused edibles brand, Hedy, in six markets. A variety of fast-acting chocolates and gummies are now available in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Massachusetts, Missouri and Virginia.

Hedy gummies will be available in three flavors, including cherry lime, green apple and watermelon. In addition, Colorado has also launched chocolate drops.

“Our team wanted to create a brand, as well as a bright, fun and inviting visual representation that truly reflects the uplifting edibles experience,” BJ Carretta, SVP of Brands at Columbia Care, said. “Everything from the packaging to the flavors, and eventually the various forms underneath the brand, are all part of this authentic interaction with Hedy.”

The 5mg or 10mg THC gummies come in packages of 10 or 20, depending on the market, and are powered by leading edibles ingredient company Azuca and its fast-acting TiME INFUSION formulations to provide quick-onset in 5-15 minutes

“We developed the brand in coordination with our cultivation and marketing teams, using insights generated from our unique technological platforms, such as Forage, that help us better understand what our community is looking for,” Carretta continued.

In the coming months, the Company will introduce more options, and will have Hedy available in more markets. Additionally, existing Columbia Care edible brands such as NectarBee, will be converting to the Hedy brand over time.

Photo: Courtesy of Plants for Persephone on Unsplash