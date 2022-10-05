Maryland Cannabis Producer Teams Up With Fluence To Develop New Medical Strains & Pursue Sustainability Goals

Fluence, a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced Wednesday its LED partnership with has teamed up with Maryland-based cannabis company CULTA.

CULTA has turned to Fluence LED technology to enhance its indoor operations and genetic library.

Equipping the Cambridge facility's cannabis grow rooms with Fluence LED technology also supports CULTA's sustainability goals by cutting down on its carbon footprint and removing demand from Maryland's electricity grid.

"We now have Fluence SPYDRx, SPYDR 2x, SPYDR 2p and VYPR fixtures installed in our facility in Cambridge," Jay Bouton, senior director of cultivation at CULTA, said. "LED technology has helped increase our output in each grow space by allowing us to go vertical, and the high-intensity lighting also enables us to push our plants harder than we ever have before. We're using Fluence LEDs to increase the amount of plant photosynthesis during peak growth periods and have experienced increased potency, yields and success as a result."

The addition of full-spectrum LED lighting to its growing repertoire is already assisting CULTA in its mission to understand optimal environmental and nutritional needs for cannabis cultivation.

This data will allow the company to produce new cultivars that can cater to diverse medical needs as well as optimize current processes to increase production and improve delivery of high-quality medicine to patients.

Related News

Photo: Courtesy of Richard T on Unsplash