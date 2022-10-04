Trump Mouthpiece Sarah Huckabee Sanders Equates Legal Weed With Opioid Epidemic And She's Running For Governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who you will remember as the contentious White House press secretary under Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019 is now running for governor in Arkansas and she doesn’t care for cannabis legalization like so many of her neighbors. And she wants them to know that she plans to vote against the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational weed.

The former White House spokesperson whose capacity to lie about easily fact-checked matters in order to uphold Trump's agenda, compared legal cannabis to the nationwide drug epidemic.

"I don't think that with the drug epidemic that we have across this state, frankly across the country, that adding and giving more access to that does anything to benefit Arkansas, so I certainly wouldn't be supportive of that," she told reporters this week.

Dem Candidates Beg To Differ

Both Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. have both said they plan to vote for the proposed constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana.

It's Been A Long Hard Road

On Sept. 22, the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned a decision by the state Board of Election Commissioners to pave the way for votes to be counted in the Nov. 8 general election on Responsible Growth Arkansas' proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational weed.

In mid-September, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that he will also vote no on the ballot measure. "The science is clear," Hutchinson tweeted. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways."

At least he didn't blame cannabis for the nation's devastating opioid crisis.

Lesson From Trump? Stay Vague And Do As Little As Possible

Asked about the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session, Sanders said the "Legislature spends a lot of time in session" as it is.

"I think that a full-time Legislature is probably not the best thing for the state of Arkansas right now," she said.

Sanders was asked if that means she plans to vote against the proposed constitutional amendment on Nov. 8.

"We'll see...," Sanders said. "I will tell you when I get there."

Photo: Wikipedia