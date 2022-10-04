ñol

Tilray Medical Relaunches Cannabis Oral Solution Across Ireland With Reimbursement Approval

by Nina Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 4, 2022 7:23 AM | 1 min read
Tilray Medical Relaunches Cannabis Oral Solution Across Ireland With Reimbursement Approval

Canadian cannabis giant, Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, has successfully relaunched its EU GMP-produced medical cannabis oral solution in Ireland under the country’s Medical Cannabis Access Program (MCAP). Tilray’s approved product has also recently received reimbursement approval, which gives patients cost reimbursement and ensures more eligible patients can access quality medical cannabis under Ireland’s MCAP.

“We are extremely proud to relaunch in Ireland with an expanded footprint,” Denise Faltischek, Tilray Brands’ chief strategy officer and head of international business, stated. “The MCAP reimbursement approval is a tremendous step in providing patients with greater access to Tilray’s high-quality medical cannabis products that address their needs. We remain dedicated to do our part to increase access for patients in need around the world.”

Patients in Ireland may now access Tilray’s full-spectrum medical cannabis oil solution through the MCAP. The company intends to supply Irish patients with its full suite of medical cannabis products when local regulations allow.

Tilray Medical is a leading provider of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products in 22 countries with a comprehensive portfolio of THC and CBD products.

Price Action

Tilray shares traded 3.48% higher at $2.97 during Tuesday pre-market session.

Related News

Tilray's SweetWater Brewing Company Unveils New Fall Craft-Beer Lineup

Tilray's Medical Cannabis Oral Solution Approved For Pharmaceutical Distribution In Italy

Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Valdivia on Unsplash

Posted In: cannabis Irelandcannabis oral solutionDenise Faltischekmedical marijuana productsCannabisNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMarkets

