Akerna Prices $5M Private Placement Of Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock

Akerna Corp. KERN has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 400,000 shares of Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 100,000 shares of Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock.
Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a purchase price of $9.50, representing an original issue discount of 5% of the $10.00 stated value of each share. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock is convertible into shares of the company’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $0.25 per share. Shares of the Series A and Series B preferred stock are convertible at the option of the holder at any time following the company’s receipt of stockholder approval of a reverse stock split of the company’s shares of common stock.
The company and the holders of the Series A and Series B preferred stock also entered into a registration rights agreement to register the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Series A and Series B preferred stock. Total gross proceeds from the offerings, before deducting discounts, placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses, is $5.0 million.
The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 4, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the exclusive financial advisor in connection with the offering.
Price Action
Akerna shares traded 4.56% higher at $0.94 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.
Related News
Akerna Q2 Revenue Grows 24% YoY, What About Net Loss?
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.