ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Flora Growth Exports High CBD Dried Cannabis Flower Into New International Markets

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 8:19 AM | 1 min read
Flora Growth Exports High CBD Dried Cannabis Flower Into New International Markets

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC, has completed its first exports of Colombian grown high-CBD dried cannabis flower to Switzerland and the Czech Republic as well as CBD isolate to the United States.

“As our global distribution network continues to evolve, adding these three industry-leading countries to our footprint is a major milestone for Flora,” stated Luis Merchan, chairman and CEO of Flora Growth. “Our cultivation operation in Colombia, which provides high-quality, high-margin flower and derivatives, has experienced increasing demand. These exports are a testament to our team’s ability to execute in a very complex global regulatory environment and create new commercial revenue for our company.”

This announcement also marks the launch of Flora’s commercial website where approved buyers can learn about Flora’s cultivation and grow practices, and can also initiate orders for high-THC and high-CBD dry flower as well as derivative products.

Switzerland recently announced a pilot project to open adult-use cannabis sales this summer in Basel, to test the viability of a fully legal recreational market.

“We are proud to help increase access to safe, legal CBD and THC to consumers all over the globe,” Merchan added. “We look forward to working closely with our partners in Europe and North America to bring high-quality Colombian cannabis products and raw materials to market.”

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

Related News

Flora Growth CEO Discusses Mergers & Acquisitions During the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

EXCLUSIVE: The Cannabis Industry Is Ripe For M&A: Top Industry Execs Talk Opportunity Ahead

Flora Growth Acquires No Cap, Expanding Its Cannabis Portfolio With Dozens Of Products

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Luis MerchanCannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.