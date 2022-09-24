All Aboard The CannaBus Tour: Texas Weed Company Rides For Awareness About Medical Marijuana Laws

Coming soon to a Texas town near you: a roving cannabis dispensary with a purpose. The CannaBus is setting out soon for its "Ride For Your Rights" tour as part of an effort to bring awareness to the state's medical cannabis laws and how people can qualify. The upcoming November elections might also get a mention or two.

Operated by Austin-based goodblend - one of only three licensed operations in the great state of Texas - the CannaBus tour will get underway on October 4. The 36-foot bus will have a private consultation room, product displays and an outdoor education exhibition. Goodblend is the retail brand of multi-state operator Parallel.

“At goodblend Medical Cannabis, we want Texans to feel good. We believe access to medical cannabis will help. That’s why we’re hitting the road. Our ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour will rally support to expand access to medical cannabis for Texans. We hope to convince state legislators to make real, lasting change,” the company stated.

Get Up, Stand Up For Your Rights

"The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," said Reece Fulgham, the CEO of Parallel. "The 'Ride For Your Rights' CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there's strong public demand for real, lasting change."

What Are Texans' Cannabis Rights?

Though more than 55% of Texans said they support the legalization of adult-use marijuana and fully 72% support medical marijuana (MMJ), the latter is strictly limited to those suffering from cancer, autism, epilepsy, PTSD and multiple sclerosis, according to House Bill 1535 that became law last year. Parallel says fewer than 30,000 patients are currently registered for the program, although many more likely qualify but have little knowledge or access to MMJ.

The “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour will take place from Oct. 4 to Oct. 20 in cities across the state, including Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and more.

Company photo