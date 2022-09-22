SciSparc And Clearmind Partnership Yields 3rd Patent Application For The Treating Of Obesity And Metabolic Syndromes

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC announced that Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMNDF CMND CWY, has filed a provisional patent application related to metabolic syndromes including obesity, regarding the company's collaboration with Clearmind.

The patent application is the third of the collaboration, each referring to the proprietary combination of SciSparc's Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), the active ingredient of its proprietary CannAmide (for treating obesity and its related metabolic disorders) and Clearmind's MEAI, a novel proprietary psychedelic treatment for various addictions and based on research at the Hebrew University.

"Our collaboration with Clearmind focuses on treating different addictions and binge behaviors, using the benefits of our technology and Clearmind's. Obesity, overweightness and binge eating are among the biggest health concerns of the past decade and are related to addictive behavior, and yet treating options available in the market are very limited," stated Oz Adler, SciSparc's CEO. "We believe that combining MEAI with SciSparc's CannAmide may create a great opportunity in treating these conditions."

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive CBD: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox via Pixabay

Related News

SciSparc To Acquire One Of Top Sellers Of Food Supplements, Cosmetics And Hemp-Based Products On Amazon

Psychedelic-Based Cocaine Addiction Treatment Study Showing Positive Results. This Is What We Know

SciSparc Closer To Phase II-B Trial Of Its Dronabinol Based Drug For The Treatment Of Tourette Syndrome