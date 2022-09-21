The Green Organic Dutchman Launches Four New Cannabis Products

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODF TGOD, announced new fall 2022 SKU launches.

With record yields and increased growing capacity, the organization will now offer products in additional size options:

Highly Dutch Organic Cherry Mints 28g – launching in British Columbia

TGOD Organic Dried Flower 14g – launching in Alberta

Highly Dutch Organic Rotterdam Indica 7g & Amsterdam Sativa 7g – launching in Alberta

Organic Skunk Haze 5 X .5g pre-rolls – launching in Alberta

Organic Afghan Black hash 2g & Organic Marrakech Gold hash 2g – launching in Alberta

Further to size expansion, there are four new SKUs which will launch in Ontario this fall, followed by other provinces in the months ahead.

TGOD Organic Gold Butter MAC 3.5g whole flower - A certified organic Indica dominant hybrid, grown in living soil using natural sunlight and purified rainwater. This TGOD original phenotype is grown from a Peanut Butter Breath x (Quebec Gold x Gorilla Glue) male, and a MAC-1 female. This flower will be sold in TGOD's sustainable green glass jars. Available in November.

TGOD Natural Leaf Wrap – 1g pre-roll - a natural, sustainably grown tendu leaf is rolled and filled with a TGOD original pheno, Organic Gold Butter MAC. This Tendu Leaf Wrap is made with whole flower and no sugar leaves, giving a consistent, quality burn that's slow and refined. Each pre-roll will be sold in a recyclable glass tube. Available in November.

Highly Dutch Organic Rotterdam n' Rosin 0.5g – Organic rosin-infused vape - a 20:80 rosin infused distillate indica vape, made from organic cannabis and native cannabis terpenes. Available in November.

Cruuzy Strawberry Jerry 3.5g whole flower - a sativa known for its BC lineage. Available in October.

"With our record yields and flower quality from both the Ancaster and Valleyfield greenhouses, we've been afforded the opportunity to meet customer requests and expand some core SKUs into larger sizes. The combination of core SKU expansion plus innovation is an exciting time for the organization as we grow to support increased consumer demand. 2022 has been a year of ongoing distribution growth and these latest additions will further help drive sales revenues while delivering unique, consistent performers in the market." stated Sean Bovingdon, CEO of The Green Organic Dutchman.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

