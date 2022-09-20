Terrayn Launches HyperPerformance Business Intelligence Suite For Cannabis Dispensaries

Terrayn, a Denver-based cannabis retail solutions provider that partners with dispensaries across the United States and Canada, launched HyperPerformance, its new suite of cannabis industry intelligence tools. While traditionally known for helping cannabis retailers increase foot traffic using its HyperLocal SEO services, Terrayn is now expanding its footprint in the cannabis retail technology arena with this newest suite of business intelligence software.

The HyperPerformance suite was developed by dispensary owners for dispensary owners to overcome challenges caused by incomplete data, strict regulations, and increasingly saturated markets. This performance dashboard provides a view of data with actionable insights on pricing, product mix and the impact of marketing campaigns. Additional tools, including a product recommender and custom menu displays, are designed to enhance operational quality.

HyperPerformance will arm dispensary owners with data insights and business intelligence to help them stand out from competitors. The principle behind both Terrayn's HyperLocal solution and this latest software was inspired by military solutions used to locate IEDs in Afghanistan. The company's founder and CEO, Trevor Shirk, is a former Army officer.

"When we were looking for IEDs, we couldn't physically search everywhere due to the sheer volume of the areas we had to clear. To overcome this challenge, we leveraged data and technology to focus our efforts on the areas that were most likely to be targeted," stated Shirk. "After the Army, I applied the same principle to help retailers get more customers and focus resources where they are most effective and impactful."

Photo by Stephen Dawson on Unsplash