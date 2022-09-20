ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

POSaBIT Enters Recreational Cannabis Market In Illinois

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 8:17 AM | 1 min read
POSaBIT Enters Recreational Cannabis Market In Illinois

POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF PBIT has entered the recreational cannabis market in Illinois. This marks the twentieth state in which POSaBIT’s solutions are currently active, and the fourth new state the company has entered this calendar year. POSaBIT also revealed that August was another record payments revenue month for the company, marking the continuation of an upward trend seen throughout 2022.

“Launching our system in Illinois was a major goal for us this year and we are proud to have achieved it,” stated Ryan Hamlin, co-founder and CEO of POSaBIT. “As we expand eastward, it has become clear that POSaBIT is a trusted and beloved solution throughout the entire cannabis industry. We are riding a wave of increased momentum and the results speak for themselves.”

POSaBIT’s stated goal of entering eight new US markets in 2022 is close to fruition, as they have contracted merchants in four new states which are all slated to go live in Q4. The company’s record month in August marked the seventh straight month of payments revenue growth for the company.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT is a financial technology company that delivers payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant and user-friendly.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of islandworks, lindsayfox via Pixabay

Related News

POSaBIT Signs Software License Agreement With Cannabis Tech Provider

springbig Launches Three New Loyalty Marketing Features

POSaBIT Secures $3.63M Private Offering, Aiming To Reach 8 More States

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Ryan HamlinCannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.