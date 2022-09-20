ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

EXCLUSIVE: Kiva To Give Away Over 70K Edibles To California MMJ Patients Via New Donation Program

by Jelena Martinovic, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 7:56 AM | 2 min read
EXCLUSIVE: Kiva To Give Away Over 70K Edibles To California MMJ Patients Via New Donation Program

Cannabis edibles producer Kiva Confections is launching the Kiva Cares Project, a donation program aimed to help those in need, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

What Happened

As part of the program, the Oakland-based company will provide all Out of Spec products and products with less than 30 days until the BBD date/COA expiration date to California medical patients needing these essential products.

"The cannabis industry has the power and potential to serve public health in a way that is both unique and revolutionary," Erika Osueke, Kiva's quality and compliance manager, said. "We are only scratching the surface of scaling the kind of life-changing impact cannabis can have for those consumers who need it most."

Under Kiva's guidance and framework, a product donation was made possible by a growing network of organizations, including Weed for Warriors, Sweetleaf Collective, Americans for Safe Access, Los Angeles NORML, and ReCompass, who will partner with select California stores to distribute the product to those in need. Anresco Laboratories and SC Labs are also participating laboratories donating their testing services to the cause.

Why It Matters

Kiva and the Kiva Cares Project aim to establish a new industry standard to prevent cannabis waste, offer quality cannabis products to those who need them most, and compel other cannabis brands across the country to follow suit.

Osueke started The Kiva Cares Project after learning how much cannabis product is wasted each year due to packaging defects, being under or over potency, or are soon to expire- despite the fact they are high-quality products that are viable for use and can make a profound difference to medical consumers who lack access and affordability.

 "These collective industry efforts will undoubtedly help thousands of veterans and patients access $1.75 million worth of free medical cannabis products through the Kiva Cares Project," Joe Sweetleaf, founder of Sweetleaf Collective, said. "Together, we are saving and transforming lives."

What's Next

Kiva plans to roll out Kiva Cares nationally following the California market debut.

Related News

Photo: Courtesy of Kiva Confections

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Americans For Safe AccessAnresco LaboratoriesDonationediblesErika OsuekeJoe SweetleafKivaLos Angeles NORMLmarijuanaReCompassSC LabsSweetleaf CollectiveWeed For WarriorsCannabisNewsRetail SalesExclusivesMarkets

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.