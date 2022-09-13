THC Infused Lemonade, 'Vicious Citrus' Gains Wider Distribution In New Deal

Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF XBRA (FSE:9YC), a cannabis company, is launching its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade in the province of Saskatchewan. The high potency flat lemonade, Vicious Citrus OG, will hit Saskatchewan retail shelves this week.
"Launching Vicious Citrus in Saskatchewan is an important milestone," stated Jay Garnett, CEO of Xebra. "Saskatchewan is an important market in the Canadian cannabis sector and is our first foray into western Canada. We're scaling up production to ensure that we're able to meet the demand from coast to coast."
The company received its initial purchase order from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, who is responsible for the distribution, control and regulation of cannabis in the province. Saskatchewan is Canada's 5th largest province in annual cannabis sales, with 91 cannabis retailers across the province. Saskatchewan's cannabis retail sales continue to grow double digits, posting 11% growth in the last 12 months.
About Xebra
Xebra is a cannabis cultivation and product company, with global brands and intellectual property. The company’s focus includes beverages, wellness and leisure. Xebra is a first mover in the Mexican cannabis sector. In Canada, Xebra retails its Vicious Citrus OG THC/CBN Lemonade and plans to launch additional beverage products in the near future.
