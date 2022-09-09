ñol

Verano Opening Zen Leaf New Kensington, The Company's 15th Affiliated Pennsylvania Cannabis Dispensary

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 7:59 AM | 1 min read
Verano Opening Zen Leaf New Kensington, The Company's 15th Affiliated Pennsylvania Cannabis Dispensary

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO is opening its 15th affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary, Zen Leaf New Kensington, at 9 a.m. on September 9, following a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m. Zen Leaf New Kensington, located at 215 Tarentum Bridge Road, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local time.

Zen Leaf New Kensington adds another convenient location for area patients in northeast Pittsburgh that compliments the company’s existing four affiliated dispensaries across the Pittsburgh region in Monroeville, Cranberry, Pittsburgh-Robinson and Washington.

“Opening Zen Leaf New Kensington is another positive step forward for our business in Pennsylvania, one of Verano’s core markets,” stated George Archos, Verano founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to expand our footprint to serve additional Pennsylvania patients and offer our suite of premium cannabis products, including a variety of signature Verano branded products we recently introduced in the Keystone State. We are excited to welcome patients at Zen Leaf New Kensington and look forward to continued growth across Pennsylvania for years to come.”

Zen Leaf New Kensington will offer a suite of cannabis therapeutics, including flower, topicals, and vapes. For additional convenience, patients can choose to order ahead on Zen Leaf’s website for express in-store or curbside pickup.

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

Posted In: George ArchosCannabisNewsMarkets

