STORZ & BICKEL GmbH, a manufacturer of medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED, unveiled a limited-edition version of its flagship VOLCANO CLASSIC device: the PEACE VOLCANO. The PEACE VOLCANO features a limited-edition cosmetic alteration with a new, white exterior, symbolizing harmony and peace, and an engraving that echoes the motto of a new brand campaign, "with Love, for Peace."

Only 1,000 units of the PEACE VOLCANO are being made, with each device engraved with number 1 to 1,000. As a part of the "with Love, for Peace" campaign, STORZ & BICKEL is donating 100€ ($100.62) per unit produced, a total of 100,000€, to charity organizations. The recipients will be different charities whose work focuses on humanitarian aid in Ukraine and support of women, children and the ones most affected by the war.

"The VOLCANO CLASSIC is an industry icon beloved by consumers, and with the debut of the PEACE VOLCANO, we hope to raise awareness for values around solidarity, respect and love during a time it feels more important than ever," stated Jürgen Bickel, founder and managing director, STORZ & BICKEL. "The limited-edition PEACE VOLCANO is the symbol of our "with Love for Peace" campaign, and we hope it will serve as a source of mindfulness, tranquility, peace, and love as we work together to end injustices and discrimination in all their forms against vulnerable groups."

The PEACE VOLCANO is now available for purchase while supplies last and is offered at the regular VOLCANO CLASSIC price of $479.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Storz & Bickel

