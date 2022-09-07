Element Apothec, a beauty and wellness company, entered into an official partnership with CBD of Denver, Inc. CBDD, a cannabis parent company and owner of multi-brand cannabis e-commerce and marketing company mellow.

Mellow group operates as a multi-brand e-commerce marketplace and a full-service digital & performance marketing agency and was recently acquired by CBD of Denver.

Mellow, the multi-brand cannabis e-commerce signed a master distribution agreement with Element Apothec. Mellow will be distributing Element Apothec's collection of beauty and wellness products. The Element Apothec collection features categories including tinctures, topicals, and natural skincare products. The master distribution agreement includes the launch and distribution of Element Apothec line of products to the UK & Europe.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Element Apothec to the mellow portfolio of brands in Germany and Switzerland. This agreement will combine retail and technology/e-commerce distribution to enable mellow to continue the award winning work that the Element Apothec team has achieved in other markets, and in doing so, will position Element Apothec as the leading luxury hemp-based beauty and wellness brand in the European markets. There is no other company present in the industry in Europe with offering close to that of Element Apothec. We have much more in store ahead," stated Paul Gurney, CEO of CBD of Denver.

Element Apothec co-founder and CEO, Davina Kaonohi, stated, "Building a global beauty and wellness brand based on my core beliefs of the power of natural, plant-based wellness has been a dream of mine. The partnership with mellow is a significant first step in making this a reality."

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

Related News

CBD Of Denver To Distribute Dosist Health's Line Of High Concentration CBD+ Formulas Vape Devices To Europ

EXCLUSIVE: Understanding The CBD Market, A Conversation With Paul Gurney, CEO Of CBD Of Denver Inc