Getting High Legally In Wisconsin? Wild Theory Launches Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read
Getting High Legally In Wisconsin? Wild Theory Launches Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies

Wild Theory CBD Co., a family-owned CBD company in Madison, Wisconsin, launched its latest and most potent CBD product: Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies.

When CBD products became legal in Wisconsin, it wasn't long before Tim and Becki O'Brien, co-owners of The Healthy Place, became disappointed with both the accessibility and quality of CBD products. CBD products that fell within a reasonable price range for those who needed them most were often low-quality. Those products with the highest efficacy rate had too high a price for those needy customers within their community could afford. To better help their customers find the health solutions needed, the O'Briens launched their own brand of all-natural hemp products: Wild Theory CBD Co. Their line includes powerful CBD oils, topicals, and gummies, including Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies.

Gummies are made from local, organic hemp and contain the maximum dose of THC (0.3%). Each gummie contains 25mg of CBD and 2.5mg of THC, they come in strawberry, mango and cherry lime flavors. According to the company Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies target chronic pain, persistent stress, recurring sleep issues, acute anxiety, or bouts of depression.

"Our loyal customers kept asking for a stronger CBD product to help with more intense health concerns. After hearing this for months and months, our compassion drove us to meet their needs. That's how we came up with Strata, our most potent CBD and THC gummy yet!" stated Becki O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory and The Healthy Place.

Tim O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory and The Healthy Place stated: "We absolutely love hearing how our CBD products change the lives of our customers. And now Strata, our most potent CBD and THC gummy yet, is our go-to therapeutic CBD product!"

Photo: Courtesy of Wild Theory CBD Co.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

