GAINERS:
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 12.50% at $0.18
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 11.21% at $0.47
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 3.70% at $0.56
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 3.66% at $0.21
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 3.23% at $1.92
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.18% at $0.26
LOSERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.05
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.31% at $0.19
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 4.04% at $1.90
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed down 3.87% at $20.88
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.06
