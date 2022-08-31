Kentucky Court Reduces Charges On NBA Player Montrezl Harrell Upon Marijuana Trafficking Case

The Madison County Court in Kentucky decided to reduce the felony charge of marijuana trafficking, imposed in May on NBA player Montrezl Harrell.

According to the Harrell's attorney, the penalty was reduced from felony marijuana trafficking to misdemeanor cannabis possession.

”Harrell is a devoted family man and a committed professional basketball player and has never been a part of any form of marijuana trafficking or any other illegal activity," told to TMZ Sports his attorney, Drew Findling.

In addition, Harrell, who's part of the Charlotte Hornets, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge, which will be expunged from his record after 12 months if he has no further legal trouble, reported ESPN.

What Happened?

Harrell was pulled over by a state trooper on May 12 in Richmond, Kentucky. Trooper Jesse Owens stated that when he stopped Harrell he “observed an odor of marijuana” from the vehicle.

Owens said Harrell “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.” After Harrell's rental car was searched, “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags” were found in the back seat and Harrell was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of cannabis.

If he would be convicted of that charge, he could have faced up to five years in prison. "The sale or trafficking of 8 ounces less than 5 pounds is a Class D felony which is punishable for a first offense by 1-5 years imprisonment and a fine of $1,000-$10,000," stated the Kentucky Law.

Harrell, who was acquired by the Charlotte Hornets in a trade with the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline last season, averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds on 64.5% shooting from the field between the two teams.

Image from All-Pro Reels on Wikimedia Commons.