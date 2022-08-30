BankLine and B4U Financial have teamed up to integrate B4U's payment solution for cannabis businesses. The proprietary global digital currency payment solution will integrate into the existing Point of Sale (POS) systems of licensed cannabis-related businesses' across the U.S.

The B4U payment network easily integrates with an existing POS via API or may operate as an independent solution. It works on any internet-connected device, computer, tablet, or mobile phone, allowing consumers to use Bitcoin for in-store, online, curbside, and home delivery payments.

Advantages To Retailers

For retailers, the service offers the following advantages, according to the companies:

It attracts a key demographic wishing to conduct transactions with digital currency

Fees are charged to the customer

No interchange charges to the retailer

No chargebacks

It eliminates cash transactions

Bitcoin can be used as payment when Visa and MasterCard can not

Settlements are guaranteed

Settlements can be made in fiat or digital currency

Comprehensive reporting through the B4U portal

Complete tracking by POS operator, store, division, state, country, etc.

Advantages To Consumers

For consumers, these are the advantages presented by BankLine and B4U:

It eliminates the need to liquidate Bitcoin via an exchange

Reduces conversion fees to the customer

It provides a "peer-to-peer" transaction and it removes the customer's tax implication if they were to convert their Bitcoin via an exchange and then use U.S. dollars for payment

Photo: Courtesy of Pexels