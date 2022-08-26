Oregon's Psychedelics Law Comes Down To Individuals: Which Counties Will Ban Them?

Measure 109 is Oregon’s 2020 statewide ballot that provides the framework for the rollout of psilocybin services. While they are set to commence in January 2023, the measure also gives counties the possibility to opt-out of the initiative.

The measure had the initial support of 56% of total state voters. Cities and counties had until Aug. 19 to back out of the psilocybin services act by voting on a straight-out local ban or a two-year moratorium.

Despite statewide support ciphers, several counties over the last couple of months have decided to place that option for their voters to decide in November’s general ballot.

Since then, a considerable number of localities have recently taken that step as well. Now, it is up to Oregonians in 57 cities and 26 counties to decide if they will allow psilocybin treatment centers in their areas, as the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported.

The Yes Votes

Meanwhile, at least 27 cities said yes to psilocybin therapy. That list includes 17 of Oregon’s most populous cities.

Among those supporting the implementation of measure 109 are psilocybin advocates and companies. The medical centers set to offer this psychedelic therapy will be regulated by the Oregon Health Authority, and will be able to apply as of Jan. 2, 2023.

Sam Chapman, the executive director of nonprofit Healing Advocacy Fund, believes more than two million people might seek psilocybin therapy if the bill gets implemented statewide.

“Oregon will become a destination of sorts for people who don’t want to leave the country for this treatment, which is currently the only option,” he said.

The No Votes

The counties voting on banning or postponing psilocybin treatment and production in November are: Clackamas, Deschutes, Jackson, Marion, Linn, Coos, Malheur, Morrow, Baker, Douglas, Grant, Clatsop, Crook, Gilliam, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler.

The cities voting for it are: Coos Bay, Pendleton, Roseburg, Winston, Seaside, Prineville, Newberg, Sandy, Nyssa, Vale, Jordan Valley, Philomath, Toledo, St. Helens, Lebanon, La Grande, Cove City, Keizer, McMinnville, Redmond, Newberg, Prineville, Pendleton, Roseburg, Sheridan, Stayton, Silverton, Scotts Mills, Falls City, Cornelius, Metolius, Madras, Culver, Coquille, North Bend, Lakeside, La Pine, Canyonville, Oakland, Glendale, Eagle Point, Dunes City, Junction City, Harrisburg, Millersburg, Tangent, City of Umatilla, Myrtle Creek, Drain, Reedsport, Cascade Locks, Cottage Grove, Brownsville, Lyons, Irrigon, and Boardman.

Photo courtesy of Geralt on Pixabay.