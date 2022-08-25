[Video] Investing In Cannabis According To Tim Seymour: 'It's A Turbo-Charged Addressable Market Dynamic'

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Tim Seymour of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS and let’s network and learn together.

Transcript (auto-generated)

investing in in cannabis macro is is is

very important getting your macro right

is very important um but kind of like

emerging markets it it's it's it's not

necessarily why you're investing here

and now you're investing for this macro

growth trend this this uh uh turbo

charged addressable market dynamic um

and and actually unlike in the emerging

market space where you might want to

invest in in

a brazil or but you might not want to

invest in a turkey in other words not

investing in a bad neighborhood i i

think in the cannabis space the

neighborhoods are the sub sectors and

and so the sub-sectors are are clearly

whether it is

technology or or retail or e-commerce or

uh to the extent that we're obviously

then very focused on on retail as it

relates to

multi-state operators or the lps that

have that retail footprint um

you're thinking about cannabis in the

context of of macro but then the bottom

up is very important and and what we're

starting to see now uh and the way i i

believe i i express this in the

portfolio is is that we're starting to

see companies separate from the pack in

terms of look we talk about the msos um

we can see the companies that have uh

dramatically improved gross margins

profitability are you know three four

five quarters into a free cash flow

generation that's very impressive