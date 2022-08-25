ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

[Video] Investing In Cannabis According To Tim Seymour: 'It's A Turbo-Charged Addressable Market Dynamic'

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
August 25, 2022 1:39 PM | 2 min read

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Tim Seymour of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS and let’s network and learn together.

Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel.

Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go!

Book your tickets HERE, and your room HERE.

Transcript (auto-generated)

investing in in cannabis macro is is is
very important getting your macro right
is very important um but kind of like
emerging markets it it's it's it's not
necessarily why you're investing here
and now you're investing for this macro
growth trend this this uh uh turbo
charged addressable market dynamic um
and and actually unlike in the emerging
market space where you might want to
invest in in
a brazil or but you might not want to
invest in a turkey in other words not
investing in a bad neighborhood i i
think in the cannabis space the
neighborhoods are the sub sectors and
and so the sub-sectors are are clearly
whether it is
technology or or retail or e-commerce or
uh to the extent that we're obviously
then very focused on on retail as it
relates to
multi-state operators or the lps that
have that retail footprint um
you're thinking about cannabis in the
context of of macro but then the bottom
up is very important and and what we're
starting to see now uh and the way i i
believe i i express this in the
portfolio is is that we're starting to
see companies separate from the pack in
terms of look we talk about the msos um
we can see the companies that have uh
dramatically improved gross margins
profitability are you know three four
five quarters into a free cash flow
generation that's very impressive

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CCCTim SeymourCannabisExclusivesMarketsInterview

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.