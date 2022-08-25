Rotimi And Styles P Will Headline This Cannabis, Culture And Music Festival In NYC

New York is getting a cannabis, culture and music festival of its own. The first-ever “Gold Flower Presents: The Finally Legalized Festival” will celebrate all things cannabis with adult-use New York enthusiasts.
The event will feature popular artists like cannabis advocate Styles P of the Lox and Afro-Beat Sensation Rotimi, also known as “Dre” from 50 Cent's Hit Show “Power.”
The festival also features some of NYC’s most popular DJs and will take place at Rockaway Beach 30th St., in Queens, on Saturday, September 10 from 12-9 p.m.
Along with exciting performances throughout the day, the “edutainment” event will host presentations from community leaders and educators who support the legalization and responsible adult use of marijuana in New York. Attendees will be treated to sample goodie bags with soaps, edibles, chocolates and more from title sponsor The K.I Brand. Vendors from the community will be selling food, beverages, arts & crafts, and industry products.
“The cannabis community is robust and growing in New York and we’re ready to come together to celebrate,” says Kurtis Kizer, founder of Gold Flower and The K.I Brand. “Ticket sales are already extremely strong, and our entertainment line-up is top-notch. It’s going to be a fantastic event and a great kick-off for the festival for years to come.”
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
