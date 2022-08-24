HYMAN Cannabis & Wrestler Kevin Nash Launching New Marijuana Strain In Michigan

HYMAN is launching a new marijuana strain in partnership with Detroit-born professional wrestler and actor, Kevin Nash.

Named after Nash's signature move in the ring, Jackknife Kush is a cross of Creamsicle and Soñando. This brand-new Sativa strain will be available to consumers in Michigan marijuana dispensaries beginning September 2nd, in a 3.5g pre-pack (Eighth).

To celebrate the launch of Jackknife Kush, HYMAN and Kevin Nash will be kicking off a local two-day signing tour at select Michigan dispensaries. Open to the public (21+), fans will have the opportunity to meet Nash and HYMAN representatives, get an autograph, and gain a deeper understanding of the HYMAN brand and its offerings. Each event will feature food trucks and vendors, too.

The event details for the two-day signing tour are as follows:

Friday, September 2nd

URB Monroe | 11:00am - 12:00pm

JARS River Rouge | 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Bazonzoes Walled Lake | 3:00pm - 4:00pm

PUFF Utica | 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Dispo Romeo | 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Saturday, September 3rd

Cloud Utica | 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Joyology Centerline | 1:30pm - 2:30pm

JARS Centerline | 3:00pm - 4:00pm

House of Dank Centerline | 4:30pm - 5:30pm

PUFF Madison Heights | 6:00pm - 7:00pm

In his search for an alternative to traditional pain medications after decades of wear and tear from sports and wrestling-related injuries, Kevin Nash turned to marijuana products to find pain relief. He was introduced to MEDfarms, a Michigan-based vertically-integrated cannabis operator and HYMAN partner, through his use of the THC and CBD topical rub, Chill Medicated.

"I'm familiar with cannabis, and the one thing I look for when I'm consuming marijuana is quality. HYMAN cultivators have achieved a level of quality that is like nothing else I've tried. The clarity, potency, and their entire internal process is why I chose them - everything HYMAN does is by design," stated Kevin Nash.

Photo: Courtesy of HYMAN